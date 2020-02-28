Rajasthan farmers protest against land acquisition

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) Farmers in Jaipur’s Nindad village are staging a protest against the acquisition of their land by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), demanding new prices for their land as per the law passed in 2013.

The ‘Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagrah’ against the land acquisition is led by Nagendra Singh Shekhawat under the banner of Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.

Speaking to IANS, Shekhawat said that it has just been four days since these 51 farmers are protesting via the ‘Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha’. This satyagraha of farmers is against the provisions of their land acquisition by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

The JDA started taking hold of their lands even without negotiating for the land due to which, once again, they had to stage the protest, he said.

As part of the protest, the farmers dig pits in the ground and bury themselves till their necks.

Shekhawat said around 5,000 families have been affected due to land acquisition according to the old laws.

–IANS

arc/kr