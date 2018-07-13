Rajasthan government to connect with people via NaMo app

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) The Rajasthan government will communicate directly with the masses using NaMo app and inform them about various developmental schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government, said state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Saturday.

“Each and every person should be communicated about the ambitious and developmental schemes launched by the Modi government. NaMo app will be used to connect government with the people,” said Saini.

Addressing a workshop on the significance of NaMo app at the state BJP headquarters here, he said in the present-day digital world, social media plays a crucial role in sending right message to right person.

“We need to be very careful in selecting the language and words to ensure that the right message is communicated to the people,” he said.

A total of 200 in-charges of the NaMo app from across the assembly segments in the state participated in the workshop.

Rajasthan BJP organisation secretary Chandrashekhar also called upon the cyber warriors present on the occasion to communicate to the people the party’s developmental projects and schemes in right manner.

