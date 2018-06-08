Rajasthan Governor to discontinue guard of honour

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Thursday asked the state government to do away with the practice of according guard of honour to him on his arrival/departure from the Raj Bhavan and during district tours.

The Governor had sent a letter in January to the state Home Department seeking their opinion on discontinuing the age-old protocol.

The Home Department, in its reply on Thursday,said it could be discontinued and the Governor on Thursday sent his consent on discontinuing this protocol.

Kalyan Singh had himself taken the initiative of discontinuing the protocol from June 9 during his travel to Jodhpur where he had put a stop to this practice.

–IANS

arc/vd