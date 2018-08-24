Rajasthan HC reserves judgment on PIL on Gaurav Yatra

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a PIL that claimed misuse of government machinery for the ongoing ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’.

Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog reserved the judgment after both sides concluded their arguments.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was represented by advocate Ajit Kumar Sharma, the Rajasthan government was represented by advocate Rajendra Prasad.

Advocate Madhav Mitra represented Dr Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, who filed the PIL.

The petitioner contended that government machinery was misused in the ongoing yatra in which the BJP is luring voters to cast their votes in its favour.

He sought a stop on the yatra and recovery of government expenses made on it till date from the ruling party.

However, the state government and the BJP insisted that the party was bearing the expenses on the yatra.

