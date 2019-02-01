Rajasthan hikes freedom fighters’ pension to Rs 25,000

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced an increase in the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000.

Gehlot made the announcement at a programme organised to celebrate the 91st birth anniversary of Gandhian thinker S.N. Subbarao at Birla Auditorium here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the pension of freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 25,000 from Rs 17,000 per month. Also, the medical allowance would increase to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,000 now.

“The pension of World War II soldiers and their widows will also be increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 6,000 now,” he added.

Gehlot also announced that 1.74 crore beneficiaries of the BPL and ‘Antyodaya’ schemes will be provided subsidised wheat at a cost of Re 1 per kg.

–IANS

arc/rs/bg