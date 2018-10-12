Rajasthan launches e-FIR for stolen vehicles

Jaipur, Oct 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of Police O.P. Galhotra on Thursday inaugurated an online e-FIR system for stolen vehicles at police headquarters.

The DGP said people can get eFIR (online complaint) lodged. This facility has been provided by State Crime Records Bureau, which is connected with Crime and Criminal Tracking and Networking System.

Rajasthan becomes the first state in the country to provide such a facility, he said.

State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) additional DG Hemant Priyadarshi said a complainant can log in with SSO ID (Rajasthan Single Sign on ID) to lodge an e-FIR. This system has been connected with Rajdhara App too. The speciality of this feature is that the person can get information about a police station and location on its own.

The state police chief also inaugurated the learning management system (LMS Software). This app will help the police to get trained with latest techniques via online system. The new software will also help them in garnering more knowledge, he said.

