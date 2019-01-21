Rajasthan Police to protect runaway couples, sets up special helpline

Jaipur, Jan 23 (IANS) Acting upon the Rajasthan High Court’s order, Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights) Janga Srinivas Rao on Wednesday issued a letter directing all district and division heads to protect couples who elope and marry against the wishes of their parents and family.

The initiative has been taken to ensure the safety of runaway couples who fear a threat to their life and are scared of retaliation from hostile parents and family.

As per the order, consenting adults marrying inter-caste will be given security so that they are not troubled by their family members or other people in the society.

Legal action will also be taken, if required, said Rao.

Orders have been issued to appoint a female nodal officer in every police station. A WhatsApp helpline number, 8764871150, has also been launched and it will remain open 24 hours.

SP (Crime Branch) Lovely Katiyar will act as the state nodal officer while Additional SP (Special Branch) Shalini Saxena will be the state assistant nodal officer till further orders.

In case of complaints, members of the families and society will be counselled and attempts will be made to develop a mutual understanding between the two families.

If required, an FIR will also be registered to resolve the issue, and the couple will be given adequate security.

In the case of a minor, s/he will be encouraged to follow the advice of the advocate until the minor reaches adulthood, says the letter.

–IANS

arc/oeb/bg