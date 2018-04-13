Rajasthan Royals to plant 1mn saplings as part of Go Green initiative

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Taking a cue from the Go Green initiative of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals will also be supporting the cause of the movement by planting one million saplings across the state of Rajasthan and contribute its bit to the environment, it was announced on Sunday.

This initiative will be undertaken in association with the Government of Rajasthan and other NGOs.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, speaking on the Go Green initiative of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The relentless Go-Green approach of RCB has brought together great changes in common perceptions. This environment is ours. The pillar of social responsibility is directly entwined with environmental sustainability.

“We are thankful to Amrit Thomas and RCB for having chosen RR for their annual Go Green match.”

According to information, RCB and their skipper Virat Kohli presented their sapling to RR captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday. This ceremony marked the beginning of a new initiative to be taken by Rajasthan Royals where its team will start planting saplings across the periphery of its fortress, Sawai Mansingh stadium followed by various locations across the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals will also work towards educating the people to apply best practices to go green — car pooling, rain water harvesting, waste management etc.

“RR has been very participative and conscious towards ensuring that all efforts are aligned towards preserving Mother Nature in whatever possible way we can. We will work towards making our facilities pro-environment and for this we would like to ask all our stakeholders to pay detailed attention to energy efficient measures and sustainable operations to better manage waste, water and other sources of energy,” added Barthakur.

“Sports bring communities together. Rajasthan Royals as a socially responsible franchise aims to find avenues to build a healthy environment with the support of all relevant stakeholders and its fans and followers. A Go Green garden will soon be in the making to support the Go Green initiative of Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he added.

–IANS

arc/pur/bg