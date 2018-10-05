Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly polls on December 7

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana, which will go to the polls in a single phase on December 7.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner O.P Rawat said the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

With the announcement, the model code of conduct came into force in the two states with immediate effect.

The term of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, expires on January 20, 2019.

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the house last month — nearly nine months before its term was to end.

–IANS

