Raje a member in BJP’s poll management panel

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday announced an election management committee for the Assembly elections due in Rajasthan later this year, the party said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been made member of the committee while BJP state chief Madan Lal Saini is the committee president.

Union Ministers of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal and C.R. Chaudhary have been declared as coordinators. Satish Puniya, BJP’s state spokesperson, has been made a co-coordinator.

The other members of the committee include state ministers Gulabchand Kataria, Arun Chaturvedi, Rajendra Rathore, Yunus Khan and Omkar Singh Lakhawat, former state BJP president Ashok Parnami and chief observer, Kalulal Gurjar.

Rajya Sabha MPs Narayan Panchariya and Kirorilal Meena and Lok Sabha MP Om Birla have also found place as members in the committee, said party general secretary Arun Singh.

–IANS

arc/prs