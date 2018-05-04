‘Raje BJP’s leader in Rajsthan’

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Amid the ongoing turmoil in BJP in Rajasthan where the party is still to fill the vacant post of state chief, party’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said that the ensuing assembly elections will be contested under Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s leadership.

“Raje is the party leader in Rajasthan and she will continue to lead BJP after elections as well in the state,” he told media persons at the BJP office here.

Khanna, who also denied any dispute in the state regarding the leadership issue, was accompanied with state Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf who also said that Raje is the leader for BJP in the state and next assembly election will be contested under her leadership.

The post of state chief is vacant after the resignation of Ashok Parnami.

–IANS

