Raje to take out ‘Suraj Gaurav Yatra’ to present BJP’s report card

Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) With the aim to presenting the report card of development work done being done by her government in last four and a half years, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will take out a “Suraj Gaurav Yatra” from August 1 in every district, said BJP state President Madan Lal Saini.

Addressing media persons here, he said that people in all districts will be apprised of the beneficial schemes launched by the government and the poor working of Congress in last 52 years of its rule.

The yatra was supposed to start from April 1 but however, the organisational changes in state party leadership and the differences between central and state leadership lead to its postponement.

Saini also announced that the party will be organising its working committee meeting on July 20-21 where around 700 office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and other workers from state will be participating. Decision about inclusion of new faces in the executive committee will be taken on this occasion, he said.

–IANS

arc/vd