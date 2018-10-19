Rajini welcomes SC verdict on Sabarimala, but says respect tradition

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, but cautioned against interfering with the traditions of temples.

He said that every temple had some traditions, and it was better not to interfere with those traditions.

However, he was quick to hail the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that overturned a centuries-old practice barring women of menstrual age (10-50 years) from entering the hill temple, where a celibate deity Lord Ayyappa is worshipped.

His cine rival Kamal Haasan, however, refused to be drawn into the Sabarimala controversy.

Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, said he was not the right person to comment on the issue, as he had never been to the Sabrimala temple.

He observed that Karnataka did not follow the SC verdict asking for the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and now Kerala was not obeying the SC ruling on Sabarimala.

Rajinikanth said that a lot of work had been completed towards forming his political party but denied reports that it would be launched on December 12.

The two Tamil cinema rivals are now set to slug it out in the world of politics.

Protesters have blocked the entry of women in the age group of 10-50, in defiance of the SC order, and despite the state government’s assurance to facilitate the entry of women to the shrine.

–IANS

