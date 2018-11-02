Rajinikanth condemns unlawful acts against Tamil film ‘Sarkar’

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday tweeted in support of actor Vijay’s latest Tamil film “Sarkar”. He condemned unlawful acts such as damaging the film’s banners and demanding the removal of certain scenes from the film.

A.R. Murugadoss directed “Sarkar”, a political thriller, hit the screens on Tuesday. Ever since its release, many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure over certain scenes in the film.

Several party cadres on Wednesday protested outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu and indulged in damaging the banners of the film and cut-outs of Vijay.

They also demanded certain scenes to be removed from the film.

Rajinikanth lashed out against these acts. He took to Twitter and wrote in Tamil: “To protest for the removal of certain scenes from the movie and stop it from being screened after the Censor Board has certified it is against the law. I strong condemn this act.”

On Thursday, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had also strongly objected the actions of AIADMK government regarding the issue.

“It isn’t new for this government to act and pressurize against a film like Sarkar, which has completed its censor formalities properly. A government that can’t face criticism can go off the tangent. Commercialised politicians will soon be vanished and the good people would win,” Haasan tweeted.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, “Sarkar” team has agreed to mute scenes that have been termed controversial.

However, the makers of the film Sun Picture are yet to officially announce if they are muting scenes.

Despite opening to mixed reviews and getting embroiled in controversies, “Sarkar” managed to gross over Rs 100 crore in just two days at the box-office.

In the film, Vijay plays an NRI who returns to India to vote, only to realise his vote has been cast illegally. He then digs deep into the matter, stirring up a political turmoil.

