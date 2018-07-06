Rajinikanth twist in ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Indian remake

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) A mask with Rajinikanth’s face covers the back of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s head in a poster of the Bollywood remake of “The Fault In Our Stars”, which has been titled “Kizie Aur Manny”.

Sushant plays the title role with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the movie, to be directed by Mukesh Chhabra. This will mark the popular casting director’s maiden foray behind the camera.

In the poster, the actors’ back face the camera as they sit atop a bus and gaze at the blue sky.

The shooting of the film, presented by Fox Star Studios, began in Jameshedpur on Monday.

Sushant shared the poster on his Twitter page.

The Hollywood movie “The Fault in Our Stars” was directed by Josh Boone. It received worldwide recognition with strong critical and commercial success for its portrayal of a sensitive and unique love story that blossoms between the two lead characters.

Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the leads in the film which traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

Josh Green, the authour of the book “The Fault in Our Stars”, had earlier said he found it amazing that his piece of work was being made into a film in India.

