Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ confirmed as Pongal 2019 release

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sun Pictures, the makers of superstar Rajinikanths upcoming Tamil action drama “Petta” on Wednesday announced that the film will hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement via a special poster, which features Rajinikanth and Simran as a happy-go-lucky pair.

“Petta”, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar.

The film marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is rumoured to be playing Rajinikanth’s friend.

In October, Rajinikanth tweeted that the shoot of “Petta” was wrapped up 15 days ahead of schedule and he thanked his director and producers for their support.

The title and motion poster of the film were released in September.

The entire motion poster – featuring Rajinikanth turning and walking in slow motion – unfolds inside a church.

In the film, Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a professor with a violent past.

