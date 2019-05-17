Rajkumar Santoshi to direct romcom ‘BadBoy’

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is set to direct an upcoming quirky young romantic comedy titled “BadBoy”.

“I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favourite genre is romantic comedies. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with ‘BadBoy’ and together with producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer,” Santoshi said in a statement.

Bank rolled by Qureshi’s Inbox Pictures, the film goes on floors on Saturday. “I am extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to work with the debutants,” he added.

The filmmaker has previously helmed movies like “Phata Poster Nikla Hero”, “Ghayal”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Khakee” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”

