Rajkummar Rao salutes policemen

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who on Saturday addressed the officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, praised the policemen for their bravery.

The “Newton” actor tweeted: “It was such an honour to address the most prestigious SVPNPA in Hyderabad. I salute the courage and selflessness with which our cops perform their duties. Thank you SVPNPA.”

SVPNPA is the national institute for training of IPS officers before they are sent to their respective state cadres to carry out their duties.

Along with the tweet, Rajkummar shared a photo in which he can be seen posing in the front of the Academy’s building.

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film “Stree”, scheduled to release on August 31.

–IANS

