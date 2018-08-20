Rajkummar welcomes fashionista to ‘jungle’ with Rajesh Pratap’s new line

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) From prints like flowers to animal motifs such as owl, playful monkeys, slithering snakes, tigers and birds, ace fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh along with showstopper-actor Rajkummar Rao wowed fashionistas with a jungle-inspired collection here at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive edition.

Dressed in an all-white kurta and churidar paired with white sneakers, an excited Rajkummar called Singh a “pure artist” and that he respects and has “huge regard” for the designer.

“He is a pure artist so I am very excited that I am getting a chance to walk for him… For me fashion means comfort and something which brings out my personality. That is something I could find with Rajesh. The kind of work he does is so simple and minimal but he has such an eye for detailing, which I can say you can see in my performance as well,” Rajkummar told IANS here.

The collection titled “Welcome To The Jungle” had the garments made out of a fibre called Tencel combined with weaves like chanderi, Benarsi brocade, jamdani and ikat. The entire range saw a great use of block prints, lehheriyas from Rajasthan and embroideries.

Talking about the showstopper ensemble, Rajkummar, who was accompanied by his actress-girlfriend Patralekha, said: “The fabric is called Tencel. It’s known for its comfort, gentle feel on the skin and has this great moisture technique. It can adjust itself as per the body temperature… The garment is very light weight and it’s white, my favourite colour when it comes to clothing.”

The show witnessed live music by duo Hari and Sukhmani, who sang numbers like “Kesariya baalam”, “Laung gawacha” and “Jugni” as models walked in attires like pant suits, angakhas, capes and jackets. Female models were seen sporting Rajasthani borlas to complete their looks.

Other than white, predominant in Singh’s collection, other hues used were pastel blues, pinks, greens with gold and silver zari work. It also saw handmade shoes with animal motifs and hand crafted semi-precious buttons.

