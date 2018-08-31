Rajnath assures Mamata of Centre’s help after bridge collapse

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Hours after a bridge collapse in Kolkata on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her of the Centre’s assistance, “if needed”.

Calling the incident “extremely tragic” and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Singh tweeted that “four NDRF teams have reached the spot. One more team is on the way”.

The Home Minister said that Banerjee apprised him of the ground situation.

A portion of a bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday, crushing a man to death and leaving 19 persons injured and several vehicles damaged.

Banerjee confirmed one death and expressed apprehension about the fate of five-eight people who may be buried under the rubble.

