Rajnath campaigns in west Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed a public meeting in West Sagarpur area of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for BJP’s West Delhi candidate Parvesh Singh.

Rajnath highlighted Modi government’s achievements in the past five years and asked voters to vote Parvesh Singh. He also appreciated Parvesh’s work for the constituency and said he himself monitored every MP’s performance.

“I have been judging the performance of all MPs in Parliament and Parvesh Sahib Singh has been outstanding. He has been a dynamic and hard working leader,” Rajnath said while appealing to voters to vote BJP.

Rajnath also mentioned the air strikes and Mission Shakti as his government’s achievements and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the positive international image that India currently has.

“It is due the foreign policies of the present government that the whole world stood with us during Balakot air strikes. Moreover we made sure that national security is never compromised,” said Rajnath Singh.

