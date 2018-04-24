Rajnath, Chhattisgarh CM discuss Maoist situation

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh to review the state’s Maoist situation even as the ministry said Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) violence was declining across the country, an official statement said.

“The declining trend of LWE violence continues across the country which has seen an overall reduction of 21 per cent in violence incidents over corresponding period of last year,” said the statement released after the meeting.

It said that the Left-Wing Extremists continue to remain under pressure with ever shrinking influence, both in terms of geographical spread and public support.

The meeting, attended among others by Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Central Reserve Police Force chief and senior officials of the ministry and the Chhattisgarh administration also discussed the security and development related measures required.

The Home Minister also assured the Chief Minister of all possible support to the State to achieve this objective.

The Central government, currently, is providing security related assistance to the state which includes provision of central paramilitary battalions, helicopters, UAVs and CIAT Schools.

In addition, 11 India Reserve battalions and two Special India Reserve battalions have been sanctioned to the state.

The release said that the funds have also been provided for fortification of 75 police stations and for capacity building of special forces under the Special Infrastructure Scheme.

As part of the multi-pronged strategy to deal with LWE, the Central government gives equal focus to development measures to bring LWE affected districts at par with other areas.

The Central Government has also approved a Special Central Assistance Scheme for 35 worst affected LWE districts with an annual outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. Important development schemes include the Road Requirement Plan Phase-I under which Chhattisgarh was sanctioned 1,988 km of road out of which 1,351 km have been completed.

The initiatives taken to improve education infrastructure include approval of two Kendriya Vidyalayas at Bijapur and Sukma and three JNVs at Bijapur, Narayanpur and Kondagaon.

Jagdalpur Medical College has been approved for up-gradation as Centre of Excellence at a cost of Rs 200 crore under PMSSY.

Jagdalpur Airport has been included under the Regional Connectivity Scheme and work for making it operational is nearing completion.

The release said that the financial inclusion initiatives include sanction of 707 post offices and opening of 108 ATMs and 81 bank branches in LWE affected districts in last two years.

–IANS

bns/vd