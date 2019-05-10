Rajnath discusses Guwahati blast with Assam CM

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday talked to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone and took stock of situation in the state after the blast in Guwahati.

The Home Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“HM Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Assam Chief Minister, Shri @sarbanandsonwal regarding the blast in Guwahati. The Chief Minister apprised him of the situation. The police and other agencies are investigating the incident. The HM prays for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Home Ministry Office tweeted.

As many as six people, including two security personnel, were injured in a blast outside a shopping mall in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

–IANS

rak/rs/pcj