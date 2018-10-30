Rajnath flags off ‘Run for Unity’ in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ here to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Former Indian hockey player and Arjuna Awardee Zafar Iqbal, five-time World Amateur Boxing champion Mary Kom, artistic gymnast and Olympic medalist Dipa Karmakar were among those present as the Minister flagged off the run from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on National Unity Day.

Thousands of people in the age group between seven and 70 years participated in the over one km run that would culminate at the India Gate’s Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The day’s dedication was expected to reinforce unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Hardeep Singh Puri and R.K. Singh were present on the occasion.

