Rajnath opens hospital for armed police forces

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a 200-bed hospital here for the Central Armed Police Forces personnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

To be under the administrative control of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the hospital will be the biggest and first of its kind, the government said in a statement.

Singh inaugurated the hospital while attending the 57th Raising Day Parade of ITBP.

He said the ITBP personnel had made supreme sacrifices while protecting the border in difficult circumstances at altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,000 feet.

–IANS

