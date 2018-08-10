Rajnath, Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee’s health

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health.

Sources said both the leaders visited the hospital separately on Saturday evening.

Hospital sources said Vajpayee’s condition is stable.

Vajpayee is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and was admitted to the hospital in June, 2018.

