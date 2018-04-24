Rajnath to chair Western Zonal Council meet in Gujarat

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the 23rd meeting of Western Zonal Council, which comprises Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is the vice-chairman and host for the meeting.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chief Ministers of other zonal states along with some of their ministers and Chief Secretaries, and senior officers from the Central and state governments will attend the meeting.

–IANS

