Rajnath unveils statue of Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh

Amritsar, March 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday unveiled a 10-feet tall statue of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

The initiative was undertaken by the NGO International Sarab Kamboj Sabha, which had been demanding the installation of the statue for four decades.

The marble statue of Udham Singh, in a portrait of taking a pledge to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, was installed on Monday at the main entrance.

The statue is said to be prepared in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

It was March 13, 1940, when Udham Singh killed Michael O’ Dwyer (at Caxton Hall in London) to avenge the infamous massacre on April 13, 1919.

The Central government has already announced a slew of programmes to commemorate the centenary of the massacre next year.

A statue of the martyr in a charging position while holding a pistol is installed outside the Hall Gate in the city but the long-pending demand to install another one at the iconic Bagh was fulfilled on Tuesday.

