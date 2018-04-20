Rajpal Yadav sentenced to six months jail, gets bail

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) A court here on Monday sentenced Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav, convicted of failing to repay a a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie, to six months jail.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 11.2 crore on him, observing that Yadav was convicted in seven case of bouncing cheques and said that he will pay a fine of Rs 1.6 crore for each case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora, however, showed leniency to the actor’s wife Radha Yadav, asking her to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The court later granted him bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film “Ata Pata Laapata”.

–IANS

akk/vd