Raju, Vishal Desai excited about ‘Veergati’

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Director duo Raju Desai and Vishal Desai says “Veergati”, which tells a tale of a martyr, is a perfect dose of infotainment with an essence of patriotism.

Inspired by real events, “Veergati” depicts the journey of an Indian soldier who dies due to stone pelting in Kashmir and its aftermath on his family. Featuring Nikhil Chavan, Yatin Karyekar, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Aditi Bhagwat, Rinku Rajguru and Radhika Harshe, the ZEE5 original film is slated to release on January 26.

“‘Veergati’ is a small attempt on our part to highlight the challenges that our jawans face for our safety. Releasing this Republic Day for the audiences across the globe, it is an emotional journey in the lives of our youth who, are misled and brainwashed by militants into committing acts of violence in the garb of jihad,” the directors said in a joint statement.

“The bravery of our jawans combined with the energies of our youth will make our country an unbreakable force. ZEE5 is a great medium to convey this story which is a perfect dose of infotainment with an essence of patriotism,” they added.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head at ZEE5 India, said: “Our experience over the past year has taught us that movies that challenge our notions and our knowledge are a huge hit among the OTT audience set. They love to be challenged on the perceptions they have been formed.

“‘Veergati’ forces us to rethink our beliefs and our own sense of right and wrong.”

To this, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head at ZEE5 India, added: “It is an honour for us to showcase the stories of forgotten heroes who have laid down their lives for our country.”

–IANS

sug/sim