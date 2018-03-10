Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus till 2 p.m.

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by the members of the TDP, AIADMK and some other opposition parties over various issues.

As soon as Zero Hour began, members from the Telegu Desam Party and the AIADMK trooped near the Chairman’s podium holding placards and shouting slogans.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the agitating members to allow the House to function but the members were on their feet.

“This is not the way. Go back to your seats,” Naidu said but the members did not relent.

He then adjourned the House till 2 p.m..

Earlier, when the House met, the members mourned the death of renowned scientist Stephen Hawkings and former member V.P.M. Swamy.

The House also paid tributes to the troopers who lost their lives in the Sukma Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and the trekkers who were killed in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

–IANS

