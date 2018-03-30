Rajya Sabha adjourned for the dar

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after the opposition parties created pandemonium over their demands.

Soon after the House met, the AIADMK, TDP and other opposition members trooped near the Chair’s podium shouting slogans and holding placards.

Amid the pandemonium, the papers were laid on the table of the House.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said there were many issues related to bank fraud, Dalits and minorities that needed to be discussed.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the agitating members to maintain order as he was ready to allow every party to raise their concerns but they did not relent.

“Entire country is watching you. You are not going to achieve anything this way. You are making mockery of the democracy. The chair is ready to discuss each issue,” he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel also appealed to the agitating members to let the House function as important bills like triple talaq and motor vehicle amendment were pending.

“I am not being able to understand why they are disrupting the proceedings when the government and the Chair were ready to discuss their issues. They are disrupting the House with their smaller issues related to their states. We have long list of bills that need approval of the House. I appeal you all to let the House function,” he said.

As the din continued, Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

The Upper House has witnessed disruptions over different issues including demands for special status to Andhra Pradesh, setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the multi-thousand crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud since March 5 when Parliament reassembled for the budget session after recess.

The TDP is demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh while the AIADMK members are asking for constitution of the CMB to manage water distribution between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

–IANS

bns/ksk