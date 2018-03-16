Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as logjam continues

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid vociferous protests by opposition parties leading to a complete wash out of the proceedings for the third consecutive week.

Soon after the House met, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his anguish over the continued disruption and hoped it would function by next week as there was a long list of pending Bills before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

After the laying of papers, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel listed the details of the pending Bills for passing and discussion next week.

As the Chairman gave the call for Zero Hour, the TDP, the AIADMK and the Congress members stormed near the Chair shouting slogans and holding placards.

Naidu urged the members to return to their seats but that went unheard.

“What is going on? Ye koi bazar nahi hai ye parliament hai (this is not a market, this is parliament). How long you will do it? How will you justify? People are deeply disturbed,” Naidu said and then adjourned the House.

The Upper House has witnessed disruptions over different issues including demands for special status to Andhra Pradesh, setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, PNB fraud since March 5 when Parliament reassembled for the budget session after recess.

