Rajya Sabha adjourned over Amit Shah’s speech

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon minutes after it met for the day over BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks made in the House on Tuesday regarding the Assam NRC.

As soon as the House met, Congress members stood up to register their protest against Shah’s remarks.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma asked Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to expunge Shah’s comments wherein he said “you did not have the courage, but we have it to implement the NRC”.

Naidu said that he would look into it and would expunge any remarks that were found uncalled for.

He then said that since Shah could not complete his speech on Tuesday, he should be given a chance to resume his speech on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

The opposition members objected to it. Amid the noise, Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon.

–IANS

mak/in