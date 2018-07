New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra and author Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday took oath as the nominated members of Rajya Sabha.

Three-time MP Ram Shakal also took oath as a nominated member soon after the proceedings of the upper house begin.

They were nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

