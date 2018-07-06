Rajya Sabha’s MoU with Rwanda Senate to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) In a first in its history, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday inked an MoU with its counterpart in Rwanda to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue, an official statement said.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair M. Venkaiah Naidu signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Rwanda’s visiting Senate President Bernard Makuza.

“The MoU seeks to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue, capacity building of parliamentary staff, organisation of conferences, forums, seminars, staff attachment programmes, workshops and exchanges,” the statement said.

The agreement also is also aimed at promoting collaboration in mutual interest in regional and international multilateral parliamentary bodies in furtherance of bilateral relations and friendship.

Makuza is on a July 9-11 visit to India on Naidu’s invitation.

Makuza is leading a delegation of three senators, the first such delegation from the upper house of any country to visit India.

Rwanda’s Senators Gertrude Kazarwa, Deputy Chairperson of Senate Committee on Political Affairs and Good Governance, and Therese Kagoyire Vishagara, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, are the other members of the visiting delegation.

Naidu and Makuza discussed issues of bilateral interest and opportunities for cooperation that would lead to mutual benefit.

Naidu complimented the people and Parliament of Rwanda for the election of 60 per cent women legislators.

He also congratulated Rwanda for its election as Chair of the African Union in January and for hosting the Assembly of the African Union in March in capital Kigali that led to signing of the African Continent Free Trade Agreement.

