Rajyavardhan Singh assures help to ailing Assam footballer

Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has promised to help an ailing footballer from this city.

Sumit Rabha (26) who has represented Assam besides playing for several city-based clubs has been suffering from kidney related illness.

Guwahati City FC officials who first brought the matter to the attention of the sports minister said that both the kidneys of Rabha have been damaged.

“He needs a kidney transplant which is highly expensive. Rabha belongs to a poor family and for his family it’s not possible to bear the cost. So we appealed to the sports minister on Twitter. Thankfully he responded. We are glad that he did,” Guwahati City FC director Kaustav Chakraborty said on Sunday.

The matter was first tweeted by the GCFC later it reached Singh who on Sunday asked the local SAI officials to get in touch with the young footballer and assured all support from the ministry of sports.

Guwahati SAI director Subhash Basumatary has said that he will do his best to ensure all possible help for Rabha.

