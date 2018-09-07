Rakbar Khan lynching: MLA says ‘gaurakshaks’ will challenges police chargesheet

Jaipur, Sep 8 (IANS) A 25-page chargesheet filed by the police on Friday in the Rakbar lynching case has created a fresh controversy with the local Ramgarh BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja saying that ‘gaurakshaks’ will challenge it in the court as “it does not say a word” about “cow smugglers” and the policemen charged with dereliction of duty.

Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20-21 in Lalawandi village of Ramgarh after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. Later Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria had said that the victim seemed to have died in police custody.

A badly injured Rakbar was taken to a police station from where he was shifted to a hospital after over three hours of the incident. He was later declared brought dead.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court of Alwar on July 24 had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and referred the case to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rajgarh, for investigation.

Ahuja on Saturday termed the chargesheet as one-sided for it “fails” to mention about the suspended cops, and the cow smugglers.

“This fraud chargesheet shall be taken to court by local gaurakshaks,” he said. “Some people from Ramgarh have called me to discuss legal affairs, but as am out of town, they will take the case to court,” he said.

“The chargesheet is injustice to those innocents who have been held accused for their only mistake was that they alerted the police and got the cow smugglers arrested, said Ahuja.”

The chargesheet says three persons — Paramjeet Singh, Dharmednra Yadav and Naresh — have been booked under Section 302 for murder, Section 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

On Saturday Ashok Chouhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alwar, said that as the police’s role is under investigation, their role is not mentioned in the chargesheet.

(Archana Sharma can be contacted at [email protected])IANS

arc/prs