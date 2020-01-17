Rally in Tripura seeking settlement of displaced non-tribals

Agartala, Jan 23 (IANS) Thousands of non-tribals on Thursday organised a rally demanding rehabilitation of hundreds of displaced people who were affected due to 34,000 Reang tribals’ shelter in northern Tripura after the they fled from Mizoram 23 years ago due to ethnic unrest.

An agreement signed in New Delhi on January 16, stated that those Reang tribals among the 34,000 migrants unwilling to go back to Mizoram, would be rehabilitated in Tripura under a Rs 600 crore package.

Around 15,000 people, mostly non-tribals under the banner of the Nagarik Suraksha Manch (citizen protection platform) on Thursday held a rally in northern Tripura’s Kanchanpur demanding rehabilitation of the displaced non-tribal people, mostly Bengali community.

Rights group and student leaders from Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati including Chandan Chatterjee and Kausik Maiti and leaders of different political parties addressed the gatherings, held at Kanchanpur, 200 km north of Agartala.

According to the January 16 agreement, each Reang tribal refugee family would get a plot to construct a house, along with a monetary aid.

–IANS

sc/kr