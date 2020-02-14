Ram Mandir: Modi’s ex-aide Nripendra Mishra gets leading role

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Mishra has been appointed chief of of temple construction committee while Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was named Chairman of Ram Mandir Trust at the first meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Tritha Kshetra Trust held here on Wednesday.

Champat Rai, the international Vice President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has been appointed the General Secretary while Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj the Treasurer.

It was decided in the meeting that a joint account would be opened at a State Bank of India branch in Ayodhya. A total of nine resolutions were passed in the meeting, and another meeting would be held again after 15 days in Ayodhya. The construction committee will decide when the construction will begin.

Chartered accountancy firm, V. Sankar Aiyar & Co in anjit Nagar here, was entrusted with the responsibilty of deciding on the mode of donation.

New Chairman of the trust, Nritya Gopal Das said Ram Temple model would be the same as decided by the VHP “but a discussion would take place on making it higher and wider”.

Among those also present in the meeting that lasted about three hours were Mahant Dinendra Das, Joint Secretary, Home, Gyanesh Kumar, Anil Kumar Mishra, Vasudevanand Saraswati, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Principal Secretary Avneesh Awasthi, Parmanand Ji Maharaj, Ayodhya district officer Anuj Jha, Kameshwar Chaupal, Balendra Mohan Singh Mohan Mishra of thee Ayodhya royal family.

The Mahant of the Nirvani Ani of Vaishnava Vairagi Akharas, Dharmadas of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya, also reached the spot during the trust meeting. However, he was not a part of the meeting and was seated in another room outside. Mahant Dharmadas had been demanding since long to join the trust.

According to sources, he has also spoken of approaching the court in case he is not included in the trust and not given the right to worship Ram Lalla.

