Ram Navami celebrations at ISKCON marks communal harmony and gaiety

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) Devotees from various communities on Sunday enthusiastically participated in the Ram Navami celebrations at the global spiritual headquarters of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Nadia district’s Mayapur.

A large number of pilgrims and people cutting across communal barriers gathered at Mayapur to celebrate the spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of god Rama.

Since morning the idols of Rama, Lakshman, Sita along with Hanuman were placed on an altar where hundreds of devotees offered delicious dishes and gifts to the Lord in the backdrop of the ISKCON temple, exquisitely decorated with flowers and aromatic perfumes.

Later in the day, a ‘RamRath’ on which the deities were seated and a grand ShobhaYatra was taken out inside the campus of the temple amidst melodious congregational chanting by thousands of pilgrims.

Upholding the legacy of Mayapur where people of all communities live peacefully and exchange greetings during each other’s festivals, sizeable number of eminent representatives from various communities enthusiastically participated in celebrations.

Siraj ul Islam, a noted educationist, said Lord Rama symbolises magnanimity and does not belong to any particular community. He held that Lord Rama’s teachings should be followed by every individual which can help one to build a strong character based on moral values.

–IANS

ssp/vd