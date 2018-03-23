Ram Navami violence: BJP accuses Bengal of appeasement, police inaction

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday accused West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee government of destroying communal harmony by practising “appeasement politics” and called on Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to apprise him of the situation in Raniganj, where a clash broke out during a Ram Navami rally.

Supriyo, the BJP MP from Asansol, complained about police inaction during Monday’s clash in the area, that killed one person while severely injuring several including a senior police officer.

“The current state government’s stand is creating a sibling rivalry like situation between the two communities in West Bengal. Since didi (Mamata Banerjee) replaced the Left Front government, the politics of minority appeasement has taken the form of a menace in the state,” he said claiming there used to be no clashes during religious rallies earlier in the state.

“Police is taking all the actions after the occurance of the clashes. My question is why they are letting these clashes take place? Why can’t they prevent such incidents from happening? Why does police reach a spot every time after the fire is ignited and people are killed? Where were all the police officers yesterday (on Monday) when the clashes were taking place,” asked Supriyo, who was himself present in Raniganj during the incident.

The BJP leader further claimed that no personnel of the state police force accompanied him when he visited the unrest-hit areas on Monday.

“Police were completely inactive. There was no response from the top level officials even after I made several phone calls to them. Such inactivity by the administration is allowing the anti-socials to resort to violence. Had I reached the spot before the clashes took place, then the entire responsibility would have been put on me and the BJP,” he alleged.

Holding the state administration responsible for letting such incidents take place, Supriyo said the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress was practising a “dangerous form of politics” to consolidate its votebank.

“I do not care if the troublemongers were from any particular community. More than anything, they were miscreants and Trinamool Congress supporters. Police allowed them to go on rampage before returning to their safe haven,” he said.

A clash broke out between two groups centering a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj on Monday. A person was allegedly hacked to death while the Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb.

Tension soared high as several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze. Police have arrested 19 people so far for fomenting trouble.

Heavy police force has been deployed and police pickets put up in the area since Monday evening to prevent any more untoward incidents. Police claimed the situation was under control.

