Ram temple trust chief’s birthday to be grand affair in Ayodhya (Lead with correction in intro)

Ayodhya, June 3 (IANS) A high-level meeting of holy men was held here on Monday to work out the modalities of the birthday celebrations of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The week-long celebrations will begin on June 7 and end on June 15.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the birthday celebrations.

The meeting was held in Mani Ram Chhavni and over 100 holy men and seers attended it.

Representatives from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were present at the meeting.

“Though the meeting was essentially held to discuss the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, there can be no denying the fact that when holy men come together, the issue of Ram temple does come up,” said Mahant Kamal Narain of Mani Ram Chavni.

He said that there was a possibility of a resolution being passed during the week-long celebrations, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the Ram temple issue.

Shankaracharya Swarupanand Saraswati had said in Mathura on Sunday that a grand Ram temple must be built in Ayodhya in the second innings of the Modi government. “The government owes it to the people who have voted the BJP back to power,” he said.

Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri said that the temple issue must be resolved through talks and all holy men will support any positive step taken in the matter.

–IANS

