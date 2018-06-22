Ram temple will be built ‘all of a sudden’: BJP leader

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ram Vilas Vedanti on Monday said that a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya “all of a sudden”.

Talking to the media in Ayodhya ahead of the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyaas said that the “temple construction will be done in the same manner as the Babri mosque was razed”.

“A grand Ram temple will come up at Ayodhya in 2019, all of a sudden, almost on lines of demolition of the Babri mosque,” he added.

Alluding to the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992, the former lawmaker tried to suggest that the way to construction of the Ram temple could be out of court as well. He said that only the BJP had the “capacity to construct the Ram temple”.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi ensure that the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyaas gets back the 67-acre land.

“The BJP now has majority governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre and it is the right time for construction of the grand Ram temple and bring the long-drawn battle to an end,” he said.

–IANS

