‘Ram Vilas Paswan will again be part of Modi’s cabinet’

Patna, May 27 (IANS) BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and MP Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that his father, the LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, will be inducted again into the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chirag Paswan said here that his father would become a member of the Rajya Sabha either from Assam or Bihar.

“My father will be inducted again into the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Paswan said.

The junior Paswan has downplayed reports that he himself is likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Flush with the Lok Sabha poll victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which LJP is a constituent, he said the win would be repeated in the Bihar assembly polls next year.

This time, the LJP has won all six seats it contested in Bihar.

Ram Vilas Paswan did not contest Lok Sabha polls in 2019, which is the first such absence since 1977, when he won his first parliamentary poll from Bihar’s Hajipur.

–IANS

