Ramachandra Guha joins Ahmedabad University

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) There is big news for the academic world in Gujarat. Renowned historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha, whose books on Mahatma Gandhi have been acclaimed far and wide, is joining the Ahmedabad University, a private not-for-profit university.

Guha will join as the Shrenik Lalbhai Chair Professor of Humanities and Director of the Gandhi Winter School at the University’s School of Arts and Sciences.

“I have known and loved Ahmedabad ever since my first visit there 40 years ago; to now return, to teach and work in the city where Mahatma Gandhi made his home and nurtured the freedom movement, excites me beyond measure,” an elated Guha said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added: “Ahmedabad has a great tradition of public-spirited philanthropy in the sphere of higher education; and Ahmedabad University is a notable renewal and extension of that tradition.”

Guha went on: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the faculty of Ahmedabad University. I am impressed by the University’s inter-disciplinary approach, its mix of sagacious older and superb younger faculty, and its visionary leadership.”

His latest book, “GANDHI: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948”, has received widespread acclaim, with The New York Times acknowledging Guha’s contribution to the immense body of literature on Gandhi through a work that “does help build a fair, thorough and nuanced portrait of the man”.

Guha’s “India After Gandhi” has also received international recognition.

Ahmedabad University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programmes in areas including engineering, business management, science and the humanities. The university was set up in 2009 by the 83-year-old Ahmedabad Education Society.

Welcoming Guha, Ahmedabad University Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chandra said: “We are delighted that Ram Guha will be part of the evolving story of Ahmedabad University as we establish new standards in Indian higher education.

“With the interest in liberal education gaining impetus in India, Guha will bring his interpretation of history including environmental, political, contemporary and even cricket history to develop interesting and powerful programmes and research that stand at the confluence of various disciplines.

“Equally important, his presence will help the University build our own dialogue around Gandhi,” he added.

–IANS

