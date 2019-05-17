Ramesh Ramanathan appointed CMD of Sterling Holidays

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Holiday lifestyle major Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ramesh Ramanathan as Chairman by the Board of Directors.

In a statement issued here, the company said Ramanathan’s elevation is effective from May 16 and he will now lead the company as Chairman and Managing Director.

In his role as Managing Director, Ramanathan transformed Sterling Holidays into an experiential holiday brand spread across 37 resorts.

Sterling Holidays is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). TCIL is a part of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a USD 43 billion global investment and insurance holding company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

