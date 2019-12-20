Ramlila Ground turns into fortress ahead of Modi’s rally

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in the national capital on Sunday, the vicinity around Ramlila Ground at Turkman Gate in central Delhi has been turned into fortress.

While the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Delhi Police have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure tight security for the PM, the security arrangements at Ramlila Ground and its surrounding areas were in full swing on Saturday.

While SPG and intelligence agencies are responsible for the Prime Minister’s security, Delhi Police commandos are also ensuring proper security arrangements as the public meeting will be at Ramlila Ground here. Besides, paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the venue.

Saturday, despite being a state holiday, saw a round of meetings at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik continued to consult with his sub-ordinates about the security arrangements.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Branch) Praveer Ranjan and Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan were also seen gathering intel from around the Ramlila ground and sensitive places in the national capital.

Amid the Citizens Amendment Act protest, Delhi Police will make sure that that no group of agitators reach Ramlila Maidan.

“Delhi Police Force of three districts will be deployed to ensure security at Ramlila Maidan. Special Cell officers, Crime Branch officials and armed policemen in civil dress will also be present in the middle of the crowd to thwart any untoward incident,” a Delhi Police Intelligence officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

“Five companies of the Police Commissioner Reserve Force, five companies of Delhi Police (Third Battallion), and about 15 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday night,” said a top officer of Delhi Police Deployment Cell.

Delhi Police will also use drones during PM’s rally, said sources from Delhi Police Intelligence wing.

Delhi Police has also deployed its special commandos at the buildings surrounding Ramlila Maidan.

With a motive to ensure Prime Minister’s security, efforts have been made to keep every policeman equipped with small and automatic state-of-the-art weapons for emergency combat.

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

hindi-vin