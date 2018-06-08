Ramola Bachchan comes up with another edition of Runway Rising

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Entrepreneur Ramola Bachchan on Monday announced the 20th edition of Runway Rising, a day long fashion and lifestyle exhibition.

The exhibition, that will have over 100 brands participating, will take place on July 4 at The Ashok hotel here.

It will feature pret and couture fashion, precious and destination jewellery, accessories, gifting, home decor, beauty and wellness and much more..

“Runway Rising displays the perfect match to your outfit for a party or for your next date, catering to all age and gender groups. This edition will showcase collections by new and upcoming designers along with known brands and will be giving a varied choice in terms of designs, options and price range,” Ramola said in a statement.

It will bring luxury directly to the end customer for sheer indulgence with a mix of the Indian collective to provide a complete 360 degree shopping experience.

Some of the participating fashion and lifestyle brands are Shri Paramani Jewels, Creative Jewellers GK, The Pink Mirror, Suraj and Sanja, So by Kanika Bijlani, Sanam Tamanna (Dubai), Ultraviolet, Aday by Shilpi Gohri, Bumblee Bee, Firoza, Ginni Khattar, Malmal Tadka by Priyanka Khosla and Kekasi Designs by Mimi Nair to name a few.

