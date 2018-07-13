Rana Daggubati extends KWAN South to Chennai

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) After Hyderabad, actor Rana Daggubati has expanded the footprint of KWAN South — which aims to herald a new era for the entertainment ecosystem of south India — to Chennai.

A year ago KWAN Entertainment entered into an agreement with production powerhouse Suresh Productions — heralded by Rana Daggubati — and introduced a specialised division — KWAN South.

Since them, some names on board include Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Regina Cassandra and Huma Qureshi. The company has taken a holistic approach in talent representations and focuses on building profiles rather than managing basic logistics and dates.

Chennai will now be home to KWAN South’s second office.

Rana said in a statement: “We are acting as catalysts in the industry’s transformation while giving long due credit to our massive industry on the national platform and serving best interests of audiences with ace content and products.”

Set up at its headquarters as a studio style agency, the entity is a 20-member team working in divisions; Talent Management and Casting, Live Performances and Appearances, Content and Packaging, Production Support – TV and Commercials, Brand Associations – Endorsements, Digital and Film Partnerships.

According to Himank Duvvuru, Head – KWAN South, the south film industry has a lot of talent and an incredible craft, but streamlining operations is the need of the hour.

–IANS

dc/rb/vm